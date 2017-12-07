Panamagate: JIT Says Nawaz Sharif Failed to Answer Most of the Questions
After the Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's appearance before the Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the charges of money laundering on June 15, the team in its report submitted to the country's Supreme Court on Monday asserted that the Prime Minister was "evasive, speculative and non-cooperative".
"He was generally evasive and seemed preoccupied during the interview," stated the report, the Dawn quoted.
While recording his statement in front of the JIT, Sharif acted non-cooperative, speculative and non-committal.
The report went on to suggest that Sharif tried to ward off most of the questions by giving indefinite answers or by claiming to have forgotten facts.
The Prime Minister gave the details of his life, including the details of his entry to politics.
Sharif stated that he did not possess any assets apart from the ones mentioned in his income tax returns and wealth reconciliation statements.
Sharif claimed that he had dissociated himself from all his family businesses in 1998.
"I became finance minister in 1981. I was not overseeing any businesses myself after 1981, although I may have been the director of some companies. I, however, dissociated myself from all businesses in 1998", Sharif said.
Sharif added that the dissociation in this context meant that he was not involved in the management function.
The JIT has also accused Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, of submitting fake documents.
According to the JIT report, she and her brothers Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, as well as her husband retired Captain Mohammad Safdar, had signed falsified documents to mislead the Supreme Court. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Two Jawans Killed After Pakistani Troops Ambush Patrol Party
- Shah, Modi Are Scared My Father, Me: Tejashwi
- Amarnath Attack: Hunt on For LeT Commander Abu Ismail
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Following India's Logic, Third Country's Army Could Enter Kashmir on Behalf of Pak, Says Chinese Media
- Hindus in Bengal Should Respond Like They Did in Gujarat, Says BJP MLA
- Amarnath Pilgrims Attack: God Gave Me Strength To Fight Terrorists, Says Bus Driver Salim Sheikh
- J&K: Seven Amarnath Pilgrims Killed By Militants, 19 Injured
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment