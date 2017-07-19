The Newswire
Pakistan Wants to Resolve All Issues With India Through Talks, Says Foreign Secretary
Sajjad Hussain /Islamabad
Representative Image/PTI
Pakistan is committed to resolve all issues with India, including Kashmir, through talks, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said today.
Janjua's remarks came during her meeting with Islamabad- based Heads of Missions of the European Union Member States, according to Foreign Office.
She reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to dialogue with India for the resolution of all outstanding issues, including Kashmir issue.
She accused India of human rights violations in Kashmir.
The Foreign Secretary also briefed the EU representatives on the evolving peace and security situation in the region and highlighted Pakistan’s efforts for pursuing the objectives of a peaceful neighbourhood.
