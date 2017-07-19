Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Bhimber Gali Sector
The Pakistan Army on Wednesday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
The violation took place at 08:45 a.m. to which the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.
This comes a day after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Bhimber Gali, Naushera and Poonch sectors yesterday.
Earlier on Monday, a jawan was injured in the ceasefire violation carried out by Pakistan in the Uri Sector.
The Indian Army had also confirmed the death of a soldier during ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu's Bhimber Gali Sector. The deceased soldier was identified as Naik Muddasar Ahmed.
In the fire exchange, Ahmed was grievously injured when mortar shells landed on his bunker. He was evacuated to the MI room where he succumbed to his injuries.
On July 12, two soldiers were killed after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kupwara Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
On July 9, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector along the LoC. (ANI)
