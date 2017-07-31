Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Rajouri District

The Pakistani army on Sunday midnight violated ceasefire by resorting to firing on Indian posts along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Pakistani Army violated ceasefire by using light weapons and MMGs (medium machine guns) along the LoC in the Baba Khori belt of Naushera sector of Rajouri district at 2230 hours tonight", Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Shahid Iqban Choudhary said.

There have been 23 incidents of ceasefire violation, one BAT attack and two infiltration bids by Pakistan in June, in which 4 people, including 3 jawans, were killed and 12 injured.

In July, 11 people, including 9 soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in ceasefire violation by the Pakistani army along the LoC in J&K.