Pakistan Summons Indian Envoy to Protest LoC Violations

The Pakistan Foreign Office on Wednesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to protest against alleged Indian violations of the Line of Control (LoC).

Director General (SA and SAARC) Dr. Mohammad Faisal handed over a letter of protest to Singh, reports Geo News.

The Pakistan military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has alleged Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing on Sunday and targetted a Pakistan Army vehicle across the Line of Control (LoC).

As a consequence, four soldiers lost their lives after the vehicle plunged into Neelum River.

This is the third time in this month that the Indian envoy has been summoned by the Pakistan authorities.

Earlier on July 8 and July 9, the Pakistan Foreign Office summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations along the LoC, claiming that civilians were killed in firing by the Indian troops. (ANI)