Pakistan: Hafiz Saeed's New Political Party MML To Contest 2018 General Elections

Milli Muslim League President Saifullah Khalid has announced that Hafiz Saeed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) 's new political outfit MML will contest the 2018 general elections and vowed to implement the ideology of Pakistan in accordance with the 1973 Constitution and the vision of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal by joining hands with like-minded parties.

Commenting on the ideology of his party, Khalid said,"We are in favour of an Islamic emirate or caliphate, but the current democracy is backed by the 1973 Constitution which is based on Quran and Sunnah," he added, "Not the kind of democracy that is free of all norms and ethics."

Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has appointed Saifullah Khalid, senior leader of the JuD, as the president of Milli Muslim League.Saeed has kept himself and JuD's second -in -command Abdul Rehman Makki out of MML's command and control system.

MML president Saifullah Khalid said that politics in Pakistan had been corrupt­ed by those who came to power to serve their own interests and in order to avoid people's attention from their politics of minting money other issues such as sectarianism and ethnicity were created.

"Pakistan was established as an ideological state and as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal, which was based on the Quran and Sunnah," the Dawn quoted Khalid as saying.

The MML chief regretted that Pakistan was facing foreign intervention in almost all spheres of life - only because of a weak and corrupt leadership.

He said millions of Muslims laid down their lives for the establishment of this country and they did so only because of the aforesaid ideology.

"But look at the situation now. A group of professional politicians have occupied the system," he said, adding these people bought their way into political parties, engineered the formation of the governments and then got back their capital from the public money by using corrupt practices.

He said there was a need to revive the idea of making this country an 'Islamic welfare state'.

"Those in power want to put this country on the path of liberalism and secularism...because their interests are linked with the West," he claimed.

The Constitution, he emphasised, called upon those in power to be 'sadiq and ameen' but instead of mending their ways these people were vying to repeal Articles 62 and 63.

Questioning the house arrest of Hafiz Saeed, the MML leader asked"Is there any case registered against him in Pakistan or has any court in the country convicted him?"

The answer is a no, he said, "yet, he is under house arrest and that shows the weakness of our governments".

Khalid said the MML had no direct links with the JuD and its leader Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, saying they were only ideologically affiliated with each other as each had their own role to play for the betterment of the country.

"The whole nation acknowledges the sacrifice rendered by Hafiz Saeed, by not only highlighting the Kashmir cause but also extending welfare activities to all the needy and distressed people," he said and referred to the welfare work done by the JuD in different parts of the country, including Tharparkar, AJK, Punjab and Sindh.

Saifullah Khalid blamed India and the US for conspiring against Pakistan and said there was a need for political leaders to stand up for the country.

"We are against creation of dynasties in politics - and these leaders who want to bring in their sons or daughters after they relinquish power are vulnerable to external pressures," he added.

The MML logo and flag was shown and reporters were told that the Election Commission of Pakistan had been requested for its registration.

Hailing the importance of women's role in politics, the MML president said, "Women have played an important role, even in wars during the life of the Prophet (PBUH). We cannot ignore the responsibilities of women in society as they constitute around 50 per cent of the population."

(ANI)