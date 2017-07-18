Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire In Rajouri And Poonch
The Pakistan Army today violated the ceasefire by shelling mortars and firing in the Rajouri and Poonch districts along the LoC, drawing strong retaliation from Indian troops, a Defence spokesperson said.
Authorities have sounded an alert and advised residents to stay indoors. Field officers have been deputed for coordination, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, said.
A population of 4,500-5,000 in the villages of Panjgrain, Rajdhani and Naika in the Rajouri-Poonch belt was affected due to the shelling by Pakistani troops, he said.
"The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 0645 hours in the Bhimbher Gali (Rajouri) and Poonch sectors along the Line of Control," the Defence spokesperson said.
The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, he said.
An Army jawan and a nine-year-old girl were yesterday killed while four persons injured in heavy firing and mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Rajouri and Baramulla districts.
