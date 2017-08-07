Pak Summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner For Second Day In A Row

Pakistan on Sunday summoned India's deputy high commissioner here for the second consecutive day over alleged ceasefire violations along the LoC, claiming that more civilians were killed in firing by the Indian troops.

Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh was summoned again to "condemn and lodge protest over more civilian casualties at the LoC due to unprovoked ceasefire violations by India," Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office spokesman alleged that three more civilians were killed in Chirikot and Satwal Sectors yesterday by the Indian troops, increasing the total civilian toll to five, including one man and four women.

Director-General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal who summoned Singh "condemned further unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces.

He said "the deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws."

During the meeting yesterday, Singh had conveyed to Faisal that the ceasefire violations were initiated by Pakistani troops in Poonch and Krishnaghatti sectors and the Indian forces only responded appropriately.

A strong protest was also lodged over the death of two Indian civilians in the yesterday's ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops.

The Director General today urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.