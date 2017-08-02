An estranged woman lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf today accused party chief Imran Khan of harassing women leaders in the party.
Ayesha Gulalai, who hails from South Waziristan tribal region, in a press conference alleged that "honour" of women affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not safe.
Announcing to quit the party, she said, "My integrity matters to me the most" and "I cannot compromise when it comes to my honour and dignity."
She also accused Khan of sending "obscene text messages" to women leaders of the party. She refused to share the messages but said that "they were so mean that nobody can tolerate them."
Taking a jibe at Khan, she said he suffered from "psychological problems" and "gets jealous of, people who are better than him."
She also leveled charges of corruption against PTI government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and its Chief Minister Pervez Khattak who she alleged was acting like "mafia boss".
Gulalai was elected to the National Assembly on a reserved seat for women from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), and has been a staunch and vocal supporter of the PTI and Khan. She resigned from both her party membership and NA seat.
She rejected reports that she was joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) of Nawaz Sharif but praised Sharif for respecting women.
"No matter what the charges against him but Nawaz Sharif knows how to respect women," she said.
Rejecting the allegations, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that Gulalai had "sold her soul to PMLN for money".
"It is old tactic of PMLN that they buy people and she (Gulalai) has sold her. She has been used and would be forgotten in 24 hours,” he said.
PTI Chief Imran Khan Sends 'Obscene Text Messages', Harassing Women Party Leaders, Alleges Pak Lawmaker
An estranged woman lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf today accused party chief Imran Khan of harassing women leaders in the party.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- IT raids Karnataka minister shepherding Guj Congress MLAs
- Don't link IT raids with Guj RS polls: Jaitley to Cong
- SC Agrees to Hear Congress Plea Against Use of NOTA in RS Polls
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- More Than Three-Fourth Of Bihar Ministers Have Criminal Cases Against Them
- Another Blow for Snapdeal as Technology, Product and Engineering Heads Resign
- Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Plea to Cancel Nitish Kumar's Legislative Council Membership
- 'Totally Unprepared And Nonchalant': Congress and Left Slam Govt Over Backward Commission Bill in Rajya Sabha
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment