28 July 2017 Last Updated at 12:23 pm National

One Policeman Injured After Militants Open Fire At Police Station In Kashmir

Srinagar
Representative image/PTI
outlookindia.com
Militants opened fire at a police station in Shopian district and shot at a policeman in Kulgam district of Kashmir late last night, police said today.

Constable Salim Yousuf was shot at and injured by militants inside his residence at Yamrach in Kulgam district last night, a police official said.

He said the injured policeman was rushed to district hospital Anantnag where doctors referred him to a hospital here for specialised treatment.

In another incident, militants opened fire on police station Shopian last night.

The cops on sentry duty retaliated, forcing the militants to flee from the spot, the official said adding no one was hurt in the brief exchange of fire.

Earlier yesterday, militants had opened fire on a patrol party of army at Mantribugh in Shopian but there were no casualties reported in the incident.

READ MORE IN:
Mehbooba Mufti Srinagar Terrorism National
