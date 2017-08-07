One More Dies in Assam Floods, Toll Mounts to 26

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated today with one person losing his life, while nearly five lakh people are hit across 15 districts.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in the swirling flood waters in Karimganj district.

With this, the total number of persons losing their lives in this year's flood-related cases has gone up to 26, including seven in Guwahati.

The ASDMA said more than 4.87 lakh people are currently suffering in Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Majuli, Barpeta, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Morigaon and Chirang districts.

Till yesterday, 3.83 lakh people were affected in the latest wave of flood across the state.

Around 1,096 villages are under water and nearly 41,200 hectares of crop area have been damaged, ASDMA said, adding, the worst affected is Lakhimpur, where over 1.21 lakh people have been affected by the deluge, followed by Karimganj with more than 1.19 lakh sufferers.

Authorities are running 181 relief camps and distribution centres in 10 districts, where 17,744 persons are currently taking shelter.

Across the state, 1,88,148 animals and poultry have been affected by the flood waters.

Due to the impact of flood waters, many roads, embankments and bridges have been damaged in several districts, including Majuli, Dhemaji, Morigaon, Biswanath, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karimganj, Sonitpur and Nagaon.

Currently, the Brahmaputra is flowing above danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, along with Dibrugarh, Goalpara and Dhubri towns.

Other rivers like Dikhow at Sivasagar town, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Kushiyara at Karimganj town in Karimganj are also flowing above danger mark.