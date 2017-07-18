The Newswire
One Militant Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Kashmir
Srinagar
Representative Image-File
Army troops today foiled an infiltration bid by militants along the Line of Control in Kashmir's Gurez sector, killing one ultra, a defence spokesperson said here.
He said that weapons were recovered from the scene of the incident. Search operations in the area are on.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- BSP Supremo Mayawati Resigns From Rajya Sabha
- Chinese Media Rejects Pak Report
- Nine-Judge Bench To Decide If Privacy Is Fundamental Right
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- China Should 'Keep Calm' About India's Rise, Says Chinese Media
- Who Will Be NDA's Vice President Candidate? Decision Today
- Voting Ends: BJP Says Kovind Will Win Comfortably, Oppn Says Kumar Best Choice
- Congress Needs To Check 'Mental Balance', Says Shiv Sena For Nominating GopalKrishna Gandhi
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment