18 July 2017 Last Updated at 2:50 pm International

One Militant Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Kashmir

Srinagar
One Militant Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Kashmir
Army troops today foiled an infiltration bid by militants along the Line of Control in Kashmir's Gurez sector, killing one ultra, a defence spokesperson said here.

He said that weapons were recovered from the scene of the incident. Search operations in the area are on.

