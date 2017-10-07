The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
10 July 2017 Last Updated at 3:16 pm Arts & Entertainment

Old Picture Of Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia With Slain Libyan Dictator Muammar Gaddafi Goes Viral

New Delhi
Old Picture Of Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia With Slain Libyan Dictator Muammar Gaddafi Goes Viral
Photo Source: Instagram

Seems like a moment from Katrina Kaif's past has created a storm on the social media.

Katrina has hogged the spotlight with a throwback picture, where she is seen seated along with Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

It has been 15 years since the photograph featuring a slew of models along with the 'Ek Tha Tiger' star, Aditi Govitrikar, Aanchal Kumar and Neha Dhupia, was taken.

Advertisement opens in new window

Model Shamita Singha shared the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Almost 15 years ago when we all were in Libya for a fashion show and had the privilege of meeting the man Mr. Gaddafi himself! Girls! Remember this trip??"

 

Almost 15 years ago when we all were in Libya for a fashion show and had the privilege of meeting the man Mr. Gaddafi himself! Girls! Remember this trip?? @aditigovitrikar @anchalkumar24 @nehadhupia @katrinakaif #throwback #majorthrowback #grateful #lovemylife #lovemyjob

A post shared by Onesoul Events-Shamita Singha (@shamitasingha) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Advertisement opens in new window

During the time this picture was taken, Gaddafi was the feared dictator, who was also known for keeping a strong group of female bodyguards, named Amazonians.

This might be a general photo-op during their fashion show, but we wonder, what would she say about the picture today!

On the work front, Katrina will be seen next in 'Jagga Jasoos,' opposite former-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, which will hit the theatres on July 14. 

READ MORE IN:
Libya India Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : Katrina's Throwback Picture with Muammar Gaddafi Goes Viral
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters