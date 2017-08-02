The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
02 August 2017 Last Updated at 2:51 pm National

Offices Of Chief Justice, Governor, Not Covered Under RTI, Says Government

New Delhi
Offices Of Chief Justice, Governor, Not Covered Under RTI, Says Government
Jitender Gupta/Outlook
Offices Of Chief Justice, Governor, Not Covered Under RTI, Says Government
outlookindia.com
2017-08-02T14:59:02+0530

The office of Chief Justice of India and Governor are not covered under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the government said today.

The Act empowers a citizen to seek time bound response on governance-related query from a public authority or a government department.

"The office of Chief Justice of India and Governor are not recorded as public authority on the records of Central Information Commission," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (11 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Delhi - New Delhi RTI Judiciary: Supreme Court National
Next Story : US Seeks No Regime Change In NKorea; Focused On Stopping Nukes
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters