Offices Of Chief Justice, Governor, Not Covered Under RTI, Says Government

The office of Chief Justice of India and Governor are not covered under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the government said today.
The Act empowers a citizen to seek time bound response on governance-related query from a public authority or a government department.
"The office of Chief Justice of India and Governor are not recorded as public authority on the records of Central Information Commission," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.
