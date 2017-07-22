The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
24 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:15 am National

Odisha: Mob Sets Truck On Fire, Alleges It Contained Beef

Behrampur
Odisha: Mob Sets Truck On Fire, Alleges It Contained Beef
File Photo/Representational Image

A mob today set ablaze a truck after it overturned on the National Highway here, alleging that it was carrying beef, police said.

The driver and the cleaner of the truck fled from the spot when the mob attack took place near Golanthara, the a police official said.

The truck was on its way from Bihar to Mumbai when it overturned after losing balance, the official said.

Advertisement opens in new window

After it overturned, a packet fell off from it, which the locals alleged contained beef, the police official said.

"We will examine the contents of the packets to ascertain wheather it was beef or not," said sub divisional police officer, Berhampur Sadar, Ashok Kumar Mohanty.

Meanwhile, tension gripped the area and people blocked the national highway, demanding immediate arrest of the driver and the cleaner.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot to control the situation. They also seized some packets from the truck.

"The National Highway has been cleared," Mohanty said.

READ MORE IN:
Odisha Beef/Cows etc National
Next Story : Police Arrest Woman Who Burnt 4-Year-Old Granddaughter's Private Parts With Tongs
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters