'Nurses Are Angels Of God', But Getting Only Rs 3,000-4,000 Salary In Kerala: MPs Tell Lok Sabha

Members from Kerala in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday highlighted the "pitiable condition" of nurses in private hospitals, saying many of them are given a paltry salary of Rs 3,000-4,000 per month despite a Supreme Court order fixing the minimum salary at Rs 20,000.

Health minister JP Nadda agreed that it was a serious issue but said that it was for the state governments to act after the central government wrote to them last year to frame guidelines over the issue.

Advertisement opens in new window

He said a committee formed by the government in February last year had given a very specific report, which states that nurses working in 200-bed hospitals should get salary at par with government hospitals.

It had also said the salary should not be less that Rs 20,000.

Following the report, the union government had written to state governments and it was up to them now to act, he said.

Earlier, Anto Antony (Cong) raised the issue during the Zero Hour.

KC Venugopal (Congress) added that nurses were "angels of God" but were being treated poorly.

Several other members also supported them.

Anurag Thakur (BJP) raised the issue of gang-rape and murder of 16-year-old girl in Himachal Pradesh and accused the Congress government in the state of doing "nothing" in the matter for many days.

One of the co-accused died in jail last night, he said, adding it could end up helping the main culprits.

Advertisement opens in new window

Congress members protested as he spoke and were heard raising the issue of crimes against women in the BJP-ruled states.

Prahlad Joshi (BJP) raised the issue of the transfer of D Roopa, DIG (Prisons) in Karnataka, by the state government after she alleged that high profile inmates like AIADMK leader Sasikala were getting VIP treatment in the jail by paying bribe.

Amid protests by Congress members, he alleged that narcotics and liquor were available in Karnataka jail.