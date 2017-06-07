Now YSR Cong Ropes in Prashant Kishor for Poll Strategy in Andhra Pradesh
Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who had helped the successful campaign of BJP, JD(U)-RJD combine in Bihar and the Congress in Punjab in different elections, has now been roped in by the YSR Congress.
YSR Congress president and Opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has held a meeting with party leaders here in which Kishor was present.
"Prashant Kishor, whom we taken on board as a consultant, was introduced (to party leaders) in the meeting (in Hyderabad yesterday)," YSR Congress MP P Mithun Reddy said here.
Kishor is expected to give inputs to YSRC on strengthening the party organisation besides preparing strategies to take on the ruling TDP headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Having failed to gain power in AP in the 2014 elections soon after the bifurcation of undivided AP, the YSR Congress is determined to wrest power in 2019.
Besides helping BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kishor was reportedly successful in offering a sound strategy to the 'Mahagathbandhan' in the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.
He was also reportedly the brain behind incumbent Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's strategy in Punjab assembly polls, though he faced flak from a section of Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Atmosphere Not Right For Xi-Modi Meet: China
- Russia 'Could Have' Interfered With US Vote, Says Trump
- Bengal Communal Violence: 1 Person Dies In Hospital
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Four Students Allegedly Rape Classmate At Birthday Party, Make Video Clip
- Army Jawan Moves High Court Alleging Poor Quality Food Served to Them
- BJP Govt in a Mood to Crush Dissent, Says Ex-IPS Officer After Being Arrested For Allegedly Planning To Hold Protest Against Yogi Adityanath
- Myanmar: Rohingya Muslim Stoned To Death By Buddhist Mob
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment