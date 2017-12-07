The Newswire
12 July 2017 Last Updated at 6:34 pm Society

Now locate public toilets in NDMC area on Google

New Delhi
Representative Image

Over 300 public toilets in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area can now be located on Google Maps.

The civic body has launched a toilet locator awareness campaign, under which community toilets besides those located at petrol pumps, railway stations and bus stands are being added to the database.

"The users will also be asked to give feedback for toilets they locate using Google. The campaign will be run from July 12 to August 11. Once the campaign ends, the cleanest toilet will be awarded," NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar said.

"At present, 333 public toilets have been mapped on Google to enable citizens and visitors to locate the nearest public toilet in an area. While the step is aimed at reducing public urination, it is important that the toilets are in good condition and hence the feedback is being sought," he added.

