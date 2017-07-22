Nothing Wrong In States Having Individual Flags, Says Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday asserted that there should be no brouhaha over states having their own flags.
"So as long as there are set rules for it I don't see any issue in states having their flags," Tharoor said here in an address.
"There should be clear rules that flag of states cannot be substitute of a national flag and it should be smaller and fly lower," he added.
The Karnataka Government constituted a nine-member committee to submit a report to the state government on the possibility of designing a separate flag for the state.
Journalist-writer and president of Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Dharward, Patil Puttappa and social worker Bheemappa Gundappa Gadada had submitted a representation to the government, following which the committee was constituted.
They had urged the government to design a separate flag for Kannada 'naadu' and accord statutory standing for that.
Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the demand for a separate flag for the state, asking if there is any provision in the Constitution that prohibits the state from having its own flag. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- So, You Have Been Robbed!
- Venkaiah Naidu Warns Islamabad, Reminds Of 1971 War
- Search Ops Underway To Find 39 Abducted Indians: Iraq
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Fake Chinese Spares for Home-Made Bofors Guns, CBI Files FIR
- PM Modi Visited 49 Countries In Last Three Years, Government Tells Parliament
- Hindu Nationalism Risks Pushing New Delhi Into War with Beijing: Chinese Media
- I Would Be A Farmer If Genes Mattered: Kangana Breaks Silence On Eugenics And Nepotism
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment