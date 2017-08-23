The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
23 August 2017 Last Updated at 4:35 pm National

Not Considering Ban On Rs 2,000 Note, Says Finance Minister Jaitley

New Delhi
Not Considering Ban On Rs 2,000 Note, Says Finance Minister Jaitley
File Photo-PTI
Not Considering Ban On Rs 2,000 Note, Says Finance Minister Jaitley
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the government is not considering banning Rs 2,000 notes, and the Reserve Bank will decide on the timing of issuing the new Rs 200 bill.

The government has given the go-ahead to the RBI to issue Rs 200 notes, a move that is aimed at easing the pressure on lower-denomination currency.

"The whole process regarding by when the notes will be printed, RBI will take care of that issue. Thus, it would be appropriate for the RBI to announce about dates and related matters to the note printing," Jaitley told reporters here.

Advertisement opens in new window

When asked whether the government is considering to phase out Rs 2,000 notes, he said: "No, there was no such discussion".

Following the demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 9 last year, the RBI had introduced Rs 2,000 notes and new Rs 500 notes with additional security features.

READ MORE IN:
Arun Jaitley Delhi - New Delhi Demonetisation Currency National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or
Next Story : NGT Asks Karnataka Government To Submit Action Plan On Bellandur Lake
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters