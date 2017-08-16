The Newswire
16 August 2017 Last Updated at 1:20 pm International

'Not Aware of It', Says China on Scuffle Between PLA And Indian Troops in Ladakh

Beijing
China today said that it was not aware of the reports of the scuffle between Indian soldiers and the PLA in Ladakh saying that it is committed to peace and tranquillity along the border.

Indian border guards yesterday foiled an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory along the banks of the Pangong lake in Ladakh, resulting in stone pelting that caused minor injuries to people on both sides.

Asked to comment on the incident, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hu Chunying said, "I am not aware of the information."

She said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops always patrol along the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"The Chinese side is committed to peace and tranquillity of the China-India border," she said.

"We urge the Indian side abide by the LAC and relevant conventions between the two sides," she said.

The skirmish in Ladakh comes at a time when India and China are locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector. The standoff has been ongoing for more than 50 days, after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from constructing a road in the area.

India has protested the construction of a road by the Chinese military in the area claimed by its ally Bhutan, fearing it would allow Beijing to cut off India’s access to its northeastern states.  

