North Korea Warns South Korea For Condemning Their Missile Test

North Korea has warned South Korea for condemning their country's intercontinental ballistic missile test, saying that the latter would have to pay a harsh price for it.

Sputnik quoted media reports saying that the North Korean paper Rodong Sinmun stated that South Korea would pay a price in the harshest way for daring to challenge their loft system and self-defence measure.

On July 19, the South Korean National Assembly adopted a resolution criticising North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile test, saying that continued provocations by the latter could lead to the extinction of the country's leadership.

Earlier on July 4, North Korea conducted its first successful test of a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, that it says can "reach anywhere in the world."

An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile reached a height of 2,802 kilometres (1741 miles). (ANI)