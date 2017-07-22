North Korea Warns South Korea For Condemning Their Missile Test
North Korea has warned South Korea for condemning their country's intercontinental ballistic missile test, saying that the latter would have to pay a harsh price for it.
Sputnik quoted media reports saying that the North Korean paper Rodong Sinmun stated that South Korea would pay a price in the harshest way for daring to challenge their loft system and self-defence measure.
On July 19, the South Korean National Assembly adopted a resolution criticising North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile test, saying that continued provocations by the latter could lead to the extinction of the country's leadership.
Earlier on July 4, North Korea conducted its first successful test of a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, that it says can "reach anywhere in the world."
An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile reached a height of 2,802 kilometres (1741 miles). (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- So, You Have Been Robbed!
- Venkaiah Naidu Warns Islamabad, Reminds Of 1971 War
- Search Ops Underway To Find 39 Abducted Indians: Iraq
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Fake Chinese Spares for Home-Made Bofors Guns, CBI Files FIR
- PM Modi Visited 49 Countries In Last Three Years, Government Tells Parliament
- Hindu Nationalism Risks Pushing New Delhi Into War with Beijing: Chinese Media
- I Would Be A Farmer If Genes Mattered: Kangana Breaks Silence On Eugenics And Nepotism
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment