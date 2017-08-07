The Newswire
08 July 2017

Normalcy Returning to Riot-Hit Baduria, Internet Services Remain Suspended

Kolkata
File Photo

Riot-hit Baduria town and adjacent areas in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal were fast becoming normal today after communal violence broke out over a Facebook post early this week.

Shops and markets reopened and vehicles started plying as locals came out like other normal days. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the district since yesterday, a senior home department official said.

Internet services, however, remained suspended.

A large number of police personnel and paramilitary forces would continue to be deployed in the troubled areas which were peaceful since yesterday, he said.

"We'll keep the forces deployed till we are sure about the situation. We are keeping a close watch on everything," he said.

