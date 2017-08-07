Normalcy Returning to Riot-Hit Baduria, Internet Services Remain Suspended
Riot-hit Baduria town and adjacent areas in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal were fast becoming normal today after communal violence broke out over a Facebook post early this week.
Shops and markets reopened and vehicles started plying as locals came out like other normal days. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the district since yesterday, a senior home department official said.
Internet services, however, remained suspended.
A large number of police personnel and paramilitary forces would continue to be deployed in the troubled areas which were peaceful since yesterday, he said.
"We'll keep the forces deployed till we are sure about the situation. We are keeping a close watch on everything," he said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- China Issues Safety Advisory For Citizens Travelling To India
- ED Conducts Raids At Misa Bharti's Delhi Residence
- Army Called Out in Darjeeling After Youth's Dead Body Found
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment