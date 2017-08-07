Normalcy Restored In Kashmir Valley After Curfew, Strike

Life in Kashmir Valley returned to normal today after two days of restrictions and strike as the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander' Burhan Wani remained by and large peaceful.

There were no restrictions on the movement or assembly of people anywhere in the Valley today, officials said.

Restrictions were lifted after two days this morning as the situation remained by and large peaceful yesterday on Wani’s first death anniversary, they said.

"There were few incidents of stone-pelting yesterday, but by and large the situation remained under control and peaceful," the officials said.

A woman was injured when she sustained multiple pellet injuries in one such clash in Shopian town.

Authorities had imposed curfew in three towns - Shopian and Tral in south Kashmir and Trehgam in north - while strict restrictions were enforced elsewhere in the Valley yesterday.

The separatist camp, including Hurriyat Conference factions led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the Yasin Malik-led JKLF, had called for a strike yesterday.

Restrictions had also been imposed in parts of Kashmir, including in five police station areas of Srinagar – the summer capital of the state – on 7 July as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Internet services were also snapped on Thursday night as a precautionary measure.

However, this morning, life returned to normal as shops and other business establishments opened across the Valley, while public transport also plied smoothly.