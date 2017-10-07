No Vulgar Songs During Kanwar Yatra, Gambling Improper On Diwali: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, asked devotees participating in the kanwar yatra not to play "vulgar" film songs and appealed to people to refrain from gambling on Diwali.
Those participating in the annual pilgrimage should not "show off" during the festive season, he said here.
"Kanwar yatra is about to begin. Playing of vulgar film songs and DJs do not go with religious feelings. Also, it is improper to indulge in gambling after worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali," he said.
The chief minister, who was on a visit to the city, located near the Indo-Nepal border, said India and Nepal are "two bodies and one soul" and there is a need to impart skill development training to people residing on both the sides of the frontier.
At a skill development training programme organised by the Sashastra Seema Bal, Adityanath said, "We have to give a befitting reply to those who are trying to target India by making Nepal their centre. From this point of view, it becomes extremely important to give training to Nepalese people."
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Rahul Gandhi Met Chinese Envoy, Congress Confirms
- No Question Of Tejashwi's Resignation: RJD
- Vijay Mallya Fails To Appear Before SC
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment