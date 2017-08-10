The Newswire
10 August 2017 Last Updated at 2:35 pm National

No Renewal of Vehicle Insurance Without PUC Certificate, Rules SC

NEW DELHI
File Photo: PTI Photos
outlookindia.com
2017-08-10T14:45:45+0530

In a bid to curb pollution, the Supreme Court today issued a slew of directions including that insurance companies will not renew insurance of a vehicle unless the owner provides pollution under control (PUC) certificate.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur also asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to ensure that all fuel refilling centres in the National Capital Region (NCR) have PUC centres.

The apex court granted four weeks time to the Centre to ensure that there are functional PUC centres in NCR to ensure that vehicles plying have PUC certificate.

The court considered the suggestions given by Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA).

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by environmentalist M C Mehta way back in 1985 dealing with various aspects of pollution.

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
