No Plan to Give Face Lift to Modi's Childhood Tea Stall, Says Govt

There is no plan to develop the tea stall where Prime Minister Narendra Modi sold tea in his childhood as a tourist spot, the government told Parliament today.

The government has no plans to give a face lift to the tea stall in Vadnagar in Gujarat and no funds have been earmarked for this purpose, Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The minister had earlier this month said his ministry, along with the ministry of railways, would develop the Vadnagar railway station as a tourist destination.

The tea stall is located on one of the platforms of the station.