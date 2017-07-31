The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
31 July 2017 Last Updated at 7:49 pm National

No Plan to Give Face Lift to Modi's Childhood Tea Stall, Says Govt

New Delhi
No Plan to Give Face Lift to Modi's Childhood Tea Stall, Says Govt
PTI Photo by Kamal Singh
No Plan to Give Face Lift to Modi's Childhood Tea Stall, Says Govt
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

There is no plan to develop the tea stall where Prime Minister Narendra Modi sold tea in his childhood as a tourist spot, the government told Parliament today.

The government has no plans to give a face lift to the tea stall in Vadnagar in Gujarat and no funds have been earmarked for this purpose, Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The minister had earlier this month said his ministry, along with the ministry of railways, would develop the Vadnagar railway station as a tourist destination.

The tea stall is located on one of the platforms of the station.

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (10 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Narendra Modi Gujarat Prime Minister of India Government-Governance-Government Policies etc Tea National
Next Story : ASCI Upholds 117 Complaints Of Misleading Advertising
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters