The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
10 July 2017 Last Updated at 1:01 pm National

No Non-Veg Meals For Air India Economy Class Passengers

New Delhi
No Non-Veg Meals For Air India Economy Class Passengers
Representative image

National carrier Air India has decided to stop serving non-vegetarian meals to economy class passengers on domestic flights in order to cut costs.

"Air India has taken a conscious decision not to have non-vegetarian meal in economy class on its domestic flights to reduce wastage and costs as well as in order to improve catering service," the airline said in a statement today.

However, airline sources said the decision was implemented last month.

READ MORE IN:
Delhi - New Delhi Aviation National
Next Story : UP Resident Worked For Lashkar-e-Taiba Arrested, J&K Police Bust Group's Module
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters