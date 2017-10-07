The Newswire
No Non-Veg Meals For Air India Economy Class Passengers
New Delhi
Representative image
National carrier Air India has decided to stop serving non-vegetarian meals to economy class passengers on domestic flights in order to cut costs.
"Air India has taken a conscious decision not to have non-vegetarian meal in economy class on its domestic flights to reduce wastage and costs as well as in order to improve catering service," the airline said in a statement today.
However, airline sources said the decision was implemented last month.
