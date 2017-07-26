There is no concrete evidence that the 39 Indians abducted from Mosul in Iraq have been killed and "I will not commit the sin" of declaring them dead without any evidence, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today.
Making a forceful statement in the Lok Sabha, Swaraj said the government will continue its efforts to trace the Indians till it gets evidence that they were dead.
"This file will not close till there is proof that the 39 Indians were dead. I will not commit the sin of declaring them dead without any evidence," Swaraj said, two days after holding talks with Iraqi foreign minister on the issue.
The external affairs minister said she had never misled Parliament or the families of the abducted Indians.
"I have never misled. I want to ask the opposition what benefit will I get by misleading. What benefit my government get by misleading the people on the issue," she said.
No Evidence That 39 Missing Indians In Iraq Dead, Says MEA Sushma Swaraj
There is no concrete evidence that the 39 Indians abducted from Mosul in Iraq have been killed and "I will not commit the sin" of declaring them dead without any evidence, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Tejashwi Yadav Will Not Resign, Reiterates Lalu
- RBI Stops Printing Rs 2000 Note, To Focus On Smaller Denominations
- Jethmalani Quits As Kejriwal's Lawyer In Jaitley Case
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- 15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Neighbour Delivers Baby In Delhi School
- Old Picture Of Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia With Slain Libyan Dictator Muammar Gaddafi Goes Viral
- Chinese Army Rejects Rawat's Comments About War
- Aggressive China Did Not Anticipate Strong Indian Response In Doklam, Says EU Vice-President
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment