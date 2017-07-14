Nitish Will Never Compromise on Corruption: JD(U)

Ramping up pressure on the RJD over the corruption case involving Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, the JD(U) today said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will never compromise on the issue of corruption.

"Nitish Kumar's stand on corruption is well known. He will never compromise on it," JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said.

Asked what his party expected from the Lalu Prasad-led RJD over the charges against his son Tejashwi, he said the RJD leader should give a detailed explanation over these allegations, something his party made clear following a meeting of its leaders in Patna.

Tyagi also insisted that he never sought Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's intervention to defuse the crisis in the grand alliance and only welcomed such an suggestion reportedly made by a Congress leader in Bihar.

Sonia and Congress deputy and her son Rahul Gandhi had spoken to Kumar following his party's announcement of its support to the opposition's vice presidential candidate.

The Congress, which is a partner in the grand alliance' government in Bihar, insisted that the alliance was intact.

"The grand alliance in Bihar is intact. It is based on principles. The people of Bihar had rejected a coalition which wanted to break the 'Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb' (syncretic culture) of Bihar," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

To a question about remarks of some alliance leaders that Sonia should intervene to resolve the crisis, he said functionaries of all the three parties should consult their leaders, including Nitish Kumar, before they speak on the issue.