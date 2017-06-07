Nine Persons, Including 8 of a Family, Killed in Accident in Uttar Pradesh

Nine persons, including eight of a family, were killed and four others injured when their vehicle collided with a bus in Bijnore district this morning, the police said.

A family from Lakhimpur Kheri was on its way to Bijnore when their SUV collided with a state roadways bus near Suhagpur village on the Sherkot road here, killing nine persons on the spot, they said.

Four others - a woman and her three children - were injured and admitted to a hospital, the police said.

Those killed have been identified as Rohit Tandon (40), Rajat (42), Sona (32), Shalu (42), Neeru Tandon (60), Monu Tandon (12), Kartik (10), Pari (10) and Karimuddin (37), who was their driver, the police said.

The driver of the bus fled the scene after the accident, they added.