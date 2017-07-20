Nine Lives Lost, Thirty Injured Daily Due To Speed Breakers, Government Tells Parliament

Nine persons are killed and 30 injured daily in road accidents caused by speed breakers, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In the wake of accidents, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked states not to construct speed breakers and remove unauthorised ones.

In 2015, as many as 11,084 accidents took place on highways due to speed breakers killing 3,409 persons and injuring 9,764, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Advertisement opens in new window

He said in 2014, the number of those killed in such incidents stood at 3,633 while those injured stood at 9,428.

"Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has written to all the states/UTs not to construct speed breakers on National Highways," the Minister said.

The states have also been requested to remove unauthorised speed breakers from National Highways, he added.

The minister said that wherever reduction of speed on national highways becomes unavoidable due to specific site constraints, states/union territories have been asked to provide rumble strips as per the ministry’s guidelines as traffic calming measures.