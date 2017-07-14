Nifty Hits 9,900 Mark, Sensex at New High Post Infosys Results

The benchmark Nifty today raced past the 9,900 milestone for the first time and the Sensex climbed yet another peak 32,110 as Infosys maintained its 2017-18 revenue growth guidance.

IT, healthcare, consumer durables, oil and gas stocks were among the big gainers. Asian cues remained mixed though.

The 50-issue Nifty crossed the 9,900 level for the first time by gaining 21.60 points, or 0.21 per cent, to trade at an all-time high of 9,913.30, within striking distance of 10,000. It surpassed its previous intra-day high of 9,897.25 touched yesterday.

Capital inflows and widespread buying by domestic institutional and retail investors continued.

The benchmark BSE Sensex too climbed 72.37 points, or 0.22 per cent, to a new record 32,109.75, breaking its previous life high of 32,091.521 reached yesterday.

Software services exporter Infosys rallied by 1.63 per cent to Rs 992.25 after the company today reported 1.3 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,483 crore for the June quarter. It maintained 2017-18 revenue growth guidance at 6.5-8.5 per cent in constant currency and 7.1-9.1 per cent in dollar terms.

Tata Consultancy Services, the top software exporter, however, fell 2.38 per cent to Rs 2,386 after the company yesterday reported a 5.9 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,945 crore for the April-June quarter.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.22 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.03 per cent. Shanghai Composite fell 0.22 per cent in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.10 per cent higher yesterday.