NIA Summons Geelani's Second Son To Delhi In Terror Funding Case: Sources

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani's second son to Delhi in the terror funding case.

The information is based on the NIA sources. Both sons of Geelani, Naeem Geelani and Zahoor Geelani have been summoned by the investigative agency.

On July 24, the NIA arrested seven separatists over money laundering charges, for funding terror in the Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement opens in new window

All seven separatist leaders - Altaf Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehraj Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Naeem Khan and Bitta Karate - were later sent to 10-day NIA custody.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA visited Srinagar in May to probe the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir, and questioned several separatist leaders on the issue of raising, collecting and transferring funds via the Hawala route and other channels to fund terror activities in Kashmir.

The NIA sleuths specifically questioned separatist leaders Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate and Gazi Javed Baba at that time.

The NIA is said to be probing all aspects of funding to separatist leaders and how they reportedly used these funds to fuel unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

(ANI)