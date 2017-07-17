NCP Denies Supporting Kovind, Says Party Has Voted for Meira Kumar
Amid reports of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) voting for National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, party leader Praful Patel on Monday clarified that all their MPs and MLAs have voted for Opposition candidate Meira Kumar.
Patel said NCP chief Sharad Pawar had declared his support for Meira in the beginning itself.
"This is all baseless. NCP chief Sharad Pawar himself declared the party's support for Meira Kumar. All the MPs and MLAs have voted for her," Patel told ANI.
Patel, however, also opined that the one, who can maintain the dignity of the President's post, should win.
"This is the supreme post of the country. It is the President's responsibility to safeguard the Constitution. We wish that the person who can maintain the dignity of the post and protect the Constitution wins," he said.
Earlier, as per reports, it was said that the NCP has extended its support to Kovind, leading to a huge gain for the NDA and loss for the Opposition.
The polling for the Presidential election is underway.
The verdict will be out once the counting takes place on July 20. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Can't Give More Chances To Deposit Old Notes: Govt To SC
- Voting Ends, All Eyes On Counting Day July 20
- Suspected LeT Militant From UP Held From Mumbai Airport
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- $621.5 Billion Bill On Defence Cooperation With India Passed By US House
- Liquor Ban In Bihar Hits TB Diagnosis: Reports
- Rupa Ganguly Should Reveal How Many Times She Was Raped In Bengal, Says TMC Minister
- Kerala Actress Assault: Kamal Haasan Names Victim, Says Don't Refer To Her As 'A Female'
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment