<em>National Herald</em> Case: Sonia, Rahul to File Reply Today

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will file their reply to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy's plea, seeking certain documents from the Associated Journal Limited (AJL) and the party in the National Herald case.

A Delhi court on July 1 sought a reply from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders on Swamy's plea.

Swamy, in his new application, sought documents from the Associated Journal Limited (AJL), including the copy of the ledger extract, bank statement filed with Registrar of Companies (ROC), minutes of the meeting in which the decision to convert the loan into share capital was taken, balance sheet, profit and loss account with Auditors Report in the year in which the loan was taken.

The documents sought by Swamy from Congress party also includes the copy of the ledger extracts of AGL accounts in book of the Congress party, minutes of meeting of the Congress working committee authorizing waiving off loan from AGL to Young India and copy of the loan agreement between Congress and the AGL.

Swamy submitted that these documents, which have already been held by the court, are necessary and relevant for the trial, and hence these documents need to be summoned.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing till July 22. (ANI)