Myanmar Unlikely to Support India on Border Dispute with China: Chinese Media

Ahead of Myanmar military chief's meeting with Indian Prime Minister and Defence Minister, China's state run Global Times has said that Myanmar is unlikely to support India's stand on the tensions in the border area and cutting its economic ties with China.

Indian and Chinese troops are facing a continuing standoff in Doklam area.

Commander-in-chief of Myanmar armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, whose eight-day-long tour to India began at Gaya on Friday, is set to meet to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on July 14.

"As Myanmar's largest trade partner and largest source of investment, China is crucial for Myanmar's external-policy strategy. India is going all out to make the visit by Myanmar's military chief a resounding success following tensions on the border between India and China, but there is no reason for China to feel any anxiety," said the article.

" Myanmar is unlikely to do a stupid thing like supporting India's stand on the tensions in the border area, as that would risk cutting its economic ties with China. There is tremendous potential for further economic and trade cooperation between China and Myanmar," it added.

The article said that in addition to Myanmar, China should also keep a close eye on economic cooperation with some South Asian countries like Bangladesh to promote economic integration.

"This could promote the formation of a string of active economic development zones surrounding India, which would not be a bad thing if it could place pressure on New Delhi to deepen its economic cooperation with neighboring countries," it said.

It also added that hopefully India could make a greater contribution to improving infrastructure in Myanmar under the framework of the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor.

This would help to connect the markets in India, China and Southeast Asia, the world's three most active economic regions. (ANI)