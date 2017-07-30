Muslim JD(U) Leader Issued Fatwa For Saying 'Jai Shri Ram' In Bihar, Says Not Scared

After a fatwa was issued against Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Firoz Ahmad for saying "Jai Shri Ram" by the Mufti of Imarat Shariah in Patna, the Muslim leader on Sunday affirmed that he stands firm on his words, as he believes in humanity and serving people of Bihar.
"If saying 'Jai Shri Ram' is important for the country, then I would not stop myself from saying it. I was not just elected to serve the Muslim community. My duty is to serve the public of Bihar, irrespective of their cast, creed and religion", Ahmad told ANI.
Ahmad asserted that his religion cannot be questioned based on the phrase Jai Shri Ram.
"Islam teaches you to love all. My faith is not so weak that just by saying Jai Shri Ram, I will turn into a Hindu. Allah knows my purpose of saying Jai Shri Ram. We all worship the same God", he said.
The JD (U) leader further said he's not afraid of the fatwa and his work would prove his identity.
"My work would prove my identity. I am not scared about the Fatwa at all. I don't have anything to lose. I am would only be afraid, if I am unable to fulfill my responsibilities towards the public of Bihar", he said.
(ANI)
Those Muslims who issue Fatwa to this Muslim politician or those who support such Fatwa never showed that guts to declare their feelings at the time of partition. They never had guts to oppose Gandhiji singing Bahajan, "Ishwar, Allah Tero Naam..." They constantly supported Gandhiji. The Muslims attitude proves the well regarded theory that as long as Muslims need help, shelter they are very pliant, but as they get established and their number increases they are the most ingrateful people on the earth.
I used to see Muslims shoouting Mahatma Gandhi ki Jai during 1947 when Gandhi-Nehru used to vist Muslm areas of Delhi which were under threat of Hindu Refugees who wanted to send Indian Muslims to Pakistan.
If a Muslim says Jai Shri Ram is it against Islam ? NO .NOT AT ALL .
Republic of India was born seven decades ago. We Muslims are being taught many things which are not in line with devine religion and Indian constitution vehemently rejects and penalizes the act of forcing ones belief on others. If Muslims feel that Hindutva is shoved down their throat by Brahmanists, initiate the legal process for protection rather than creating confusion in the society.
The divine religion teaches us not to follow racists and idolaters as they are nothing but satanic. This divine reliogion is more explicit in Noble Quraa'n and more or less implicit in other scriptures. As all scriptures commonly teach that there is only one GOD and all prophets had preached same thing, we have to worship the one and only true GOD and never ever mock other believers.