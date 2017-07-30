The Newswire
30 July 2017 National

Muslim JD(U) Leader Issued Fatwa For Saying 'Jai Shri Ram' In Bihar, Says Not Scared

Ahmad asserted that his religion cannot be questioned based on the phrase Jai Shri Ram.
Patna
Photo source: Twitter
outlookindia.com
After a fatwa was issued against Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Firoz Ahmad for saying "Jai Shri Ram" by the Mufti of Imarat Shariah in Patna, the Muslim leader on Sunday affirmed that he stands firm on his words, as he believes in humanity and serving people of Bihar.

"If saying 'Jai Shri Ram' is important for the country, then I would not stop myself from saying it. I was not just elected to serve the Muslim community. My duty is to serve the public of Bihar, irrespective of their cast, creed and religion", Ahmad told ANI.

Ahmad asserted that his religion cannot be questioned based on the phrase Jai Shri Ram.

"Islam teaches you to love all. My faith is not so weak that just by saying Jai Shri Ram, I will turn into a Hindu. Allah knows my purpose of saying Jai Shri Ram. We all worship the same God", he said.

The JD (U) leader further said he's not afraid of the fatwa and his work would prove his identity.

"My work would prove my identity. I am not scared about the Fatwa at all. I don't have anything to lose. I am would only be afraid, if I am unable to fulfill my responsibilities towards the public of Bihar", he said.

(ANI)

