Mumbai Rains: Navy Opens Community Kitchens And Food Counters For Commuters

The Navy has opened community kitchens and food counters at various locations in the megapolis to provide relief to commuters stranded in torrential rainfall.

"Community kitchens providing food opened at Churchgate, Byculla, Parel, CST, Worli and Tardeo, Mumbai Central, Dadar, Mankhurd, Chembur, Malad and Ghatkopar," a Navy spokesperson said.

"Food counters opened at various locations in Mumbai for stranded commuters," the spokesperson tweeted.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Indian Navy for you...Anytime Anywhere Everytime," he added.

The Western Naval Command has made arrangements to provide shelter to Mumbaikars who were left stranded after heavy rains lashed the metropolis yesterday.

"WNC has made arrangements to provide shelter to stranded Mumbaikars at Colaba, Worli and Ghatkopar," the spokesperson said.

"Shelters are being provided at Sagar Institute Colaba, INS Trata Worli, INS Hamla Marve and Material Organisation Ghatkopar," he added.

Naval helicopters have been kept on standby to meet any eventuality after heavy rains battered Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the Navy said. Flood rescue teams and divers are also ready for deployment.

"Seaking 42 C ready for day/night Search and Rescue. Medical teams and Divers ready for immediate deployment," the spokesperson tweeted.

Five flood rescue teams and two diving teams are also ready to render assistance at different locations across Mumbai, he added.

The metropolis received torrential rains the entire day yesterday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy showers today as well.