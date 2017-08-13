The Newswire
13 August 2017

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sings Bhajan During Visit To Temple In Vrindavan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was on a two-day pilgrimage to the temple town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, sang devotional songs at a shrine.

Chouhan offered prayers at the Priyakant Ju temple last evening. He also inaugurated a gallery portraying various activities of Lord Krishna as a child.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister took to Facebook to share a few pictures.

Founder of the temple Devkinandan Thakur said, "After listening to a few devotional songs, the chief minister took the mike from me, and to my astonishment, started singing 'bhajans'."

"Singh was overwhelmed by the ambience of the temple," Thakur said.

The chief minister did not interact with reporters during his stay here. "I am on pilgrimage," he told reporters.

