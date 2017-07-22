More Anxious To Know The Truth Behind Sunanda's Death Than Anyone Else: Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said he was more anxious than anyone else to know the truth behind his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death.
He also said he would cooperate only with the probe agencies in investigation of the case and not with publicity seekers.
"No one in this country can be more anxious than me to know the truth and to see a constructive and clear conclusion to this prolonged investigation," Tharoor told reporters here.
"My responsibility is to cooperate with the authorities and not with obstreperous, self-interested, publicity-seeking people ... I'm not going to cooperate with such people," the former Union minister said.
Tharoor was speaking on the sidelines of a three-day international conference on Dr B R Ambedkar here.
Tharoor's stepson Shiv Menon had yesterday moved the Delhi High Court opposing BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea for a court-monitored CBI-led SIT probe into the death of Sunanda Pushkar.
The counsel for Menon, late Pushkar's son from her earlier marriage, has filed an application on his behalf in a pending plea filed by Swamy seeking probe in the death of Sunanda, on the ground that the BJP leader has no locus standi in the issue.
Swamy, in his plea file through advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, has alleged "inordinate delay" in the investigation, claiming that many of the evidence in the case have been destroyed, and accused Tharoor was influencing investigation in the matter.
Sunanda Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in south Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- So, You Have Been Robbed!
- Venkaiah Naidu Warns Islamabad, Reminds Of 1971 War
- Search Ops Underway To Find 39 Abducted Indians: Iraq
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Fake Chinese Spares for Home-Made Bofors Guns, CBI Files FIR
- PM Modi Visited 49 Countries In Last Three Years, Government Tells Parliament
- Hindu Nationalism Risks Pushing New Delhi Into War with Beijing: Chinese Media
- I Would Be A Farmer If Genes Mattered: Kangana Breaks Silence On Eugenics And Nepotism
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment