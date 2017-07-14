Monsoon Covers Entire Maharashtra, Brings Relief to Farmers

The south west monsoon has covered all parts of Maharashtra bringing good rains and relief to farmers.



The central part of Maharashtra is a major food grains growing area and rainfall in this region has brought relief to farmers as well as the state administration.



"For the first time in July, the south west monsoon has brought rains to all parts of the state. There had been showers since July 1, but of low intensity and scattered. It is good that the entire Maharashtra is now covered," an official of the India rpt India Meteorological Department said.



"The central parts of the state - comprising north Maharashtra and Marathwada - received showers of medium intensity. It will be helpful for farmers as the state was facing a potential challenge of second round of sowing in the region," he said.



"The second round of sowing means an additional input cost to the already debt-ridden farmers," the official said.



Maharashtra agriculture minister Pandurang Fundkar told PTI that sowing on over 66 per cent of the total area has been done during the ongoing Kharif season.



The state administration was a bit worried over the delay in rainfall. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had even issued an advisory for postponing the sowing, he said.



"As of today, the sowing has taken place on more than 66 per cent of agricultural area in the state. We are a bit relieved now," Fundkar said.



A report from Nashik said incessant rains lashed the city and other parts of the district after a dry spell, leading to water logging in low-lying areas.



The water level of Godavari river has risen following heavy downpour since last night in the catchment areas, an official said.



The irrigation department has not released water from the Nashik's Gangapur dam owing to the heavy rains.