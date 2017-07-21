The Newswire
21 July 2017 Last Updated at 2:07 pm National

Modi's Policies Are Burning Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI
File Photo: PTI Photos

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today charged that the Narendra Modi government's policies are "burning" Jammu and Kashmir and flayed any attempt for third party intervention to resolve the issue, saying "Kashmir is India".

Kashmir has been facing unrest ever since Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces last year.

"I have been saying this for a long time that Modi's and the NDA's policies are burning Jammu and Kashmir," he told reporters outside Parliament.

"It is being said there should be discussion on Kashmir with China and Pakistan but my opinion is that Kashmir is India and India is Kashmir and this is our internal matter... our internal business and no one should interfere in it," he said.

Reacting to China's offer of playing a "constructive role" in resolving the Kashmir issue, India had earlier said its stand of resolving all matters bilaterally with Pakistan, including Jammu and Kashmir, has not changed.



