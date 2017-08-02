Mobile Internet Services Partially Restored In Kashmir

The mobile internet services were partially restored in the Kashmir Valley today as the day passed off peacefully.

A police official said the mobile internet services are back in the Valley except in the areas of south Kashmir.

He said the services were restored in view of the improving situation as the day passed off peacefully.

The official said the mobile Internet facility would, however, remain suspended in south Kashmir as a precautionary measure.

The services were suspended yesterday in the wake of protests following the killing of two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, including the outfit’s commander Abu Dujana, in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.