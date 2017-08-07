The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
08 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:43 am National

Mob Torches 20 Trucks After Cyclist Dies In Accident In WB

MIDNAPORE
Mob Torches 20 Trucks After Cyclist Dies In Accident In WB
Representative Image

A mob staged a road blockade and set 20 trucks on fire on Jhargram-Midnapore road after a truck loaded with sand hit a cyclist and critically injured him on Friday evening, police said.

The accident happened under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station in West Midnapore district.

The critically injured cyclist was taken to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital.

Advertisement opens in new window

He died there around 9pm, a police officer said.

People staged a road blockade immediately after the accident happened and vehicle movement came to a standstill.

The mob set 20 trucks on fire after they got the news of the cyclist's death.

Police officers were trying to bring the situation under control till last reports came in.

The identity of the cyclist was yet to be ascertained, a police officer said.

READ MORE IN:
Midnapore Road Transport - Autos, Buses, Taxis, Trucks, Rickshaws etc Mobs - Violence National
Next Story : Now, Passengers Flying Out Of Delhi To Pay Less
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters