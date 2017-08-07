Mob Torches 20 Trucks After Cyclist Dies In Accident In WB
A mob staged a road blockade and set 20 trucks on fire on Jhargram-Midnapore road after a truck loaded with sand hit a cyclist and critically injured him on Friday evening, police said.
The accident happened under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station in West Midnapore district.
The critically injured cyclist was taken to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital.
He died there around 9pm, a police officer said.
People staged a road blockade immediately after the accident happened and vehicle movement came to a standstill.
The mob set 20 trucks on fire after they got the news of the cyclist's death.
Police officers were trying to bring the situation under control till last reports came in.
The identity of the cyclist was yet to be ascertained, a police officer said.
