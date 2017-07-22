The Newswire
Militant Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Kashmir's Kupwara
SRINAGAR
A militant was today killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Troops guarding the LoC noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and immediately challenged the intruders.
In the ensuing firefight, one militant was killed.
"An infiltration bid was foiled in Machil sector today. One terrorist has been killed,” a Defence spokesman said here.
More details awaited...
