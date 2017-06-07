Air Force's MiG-23 Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan's Balesar, Pilots Safely Eject

A MiG-23 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force today crashed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, with both the pilots ejecting safely.

The incident occurred in Balesar area, SP (Jodhpur Rural) Dr Ravi said.

It was a MiG-23 UB trainer plane and both the pilot and co-pilot are safe, defence source said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

The incident came just a couple days after an Indian Air Force helicopter, which was on a flood victim rescue mission, went missing near Sagalee in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. On Monday, it was reported that the wreckage of the chopper was recovered.

But there is no information about the status of any of the three crew members on board.

Details are awaited...