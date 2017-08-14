Massive Mudslide in Sierra Leone Kills Over 200

More than 200 people have been buried after a massive mudslide in mountain town of Regent, on the outskirts of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown have turned streets into virtual rivers.
"It is likely that hundreds are lying dead underneath the rubble," Vice President Victor Foh said, local media reported.
"The disaster is so serious that I myself feel broken," he added. "We're trying to cordon (off) the area (and) evacuate the people."
Hundreds of people are likely to have been killed after a massive mudslide triggered by heavy rains washed away several houses in the Mortema area around the SS camp-Regent. A section of a hill in the Regent area is reported to have been collapsed.
Rescue efforts are on full swing to evacuate the people and bring them to safe places but there are difficulties in relief operations as roads have been turned into rivers of mud.
Emergency services have been put in place as vehicular traffic has been severely hit.
Other areas of Freetown seriously affected are: Kissy Brook and Dworzak Farm communities.
The mudslide happened in the early morning in the mountain town of Regent, where dozens of houses were submerged after a night of heavy rain. (ANI)
