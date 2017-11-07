The Newswire
Massive Landslide in Arunachal Pradesh, 14 People Feared Dead

Itanagar
File-Representative Image

Fourteen people are feared dead in a massive landslide triggered by incessant rains in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district today, a senior official said.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Jalash Pertin, chances of any survivor are dim, adding rescue operation is on.

He said three dwellings in Laptap village were hit by the landslide around 3.30 PM.

Papum Pare has been receiving rains for the past four days. 

