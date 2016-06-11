Man Arrested For Using Forged Letters Of EAM Swaraj, Wanted Heli-Tickets To <em>Vaishnodevi</em>

Man Arrested For Using Forged Letters Of EAM Swaraj, Wanted Heli-Tickets To Vaishnodevi
A man has been arrested for allegedly using forged letters of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to get heli-tickets to the Mata Vaishnodevi cave shrine, police said here today.
The accused, Sandeep, sold these tickets in the black market in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.
"Police has solved the forgery case regarding selling of heli-tickets to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in black market. The accused acquired these tickets through the quota based on forged letters of the office of Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs," a senior police officer said.
A case was registered against Sandeep at Katra police station.
SSP Reasi had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Sumir Kotwal, Additional SP Katra, to probe the matter.
